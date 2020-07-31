State Question 805 has qualified for placement on a 2020 ballot, the Yes on 805 campaign announced Wednesday.

State Question 805 is a criminal justice reform measure that would end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat nonviolent offenders.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled nearly 250,000 of the campaign’s signatures were sufficient to place the state question on an upcoming ballot. And the question’s 10-day challenge period ended with no activity, according to a press release.

The last scheduled statewide election this year is the Nov. 3 general election. Gov. Kevin Stitt has until Aug. 24 to announce that the question has been placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.

“It’s been a long road to get to this point, but what has remained consistent throughout is the support of Oklahomans who know that the way we’ve been handling criminal justice in our state is not working,” said Sarah Edwards, president of the Yes on 805 group.

“Oklahomans have risen to the occasion when criminal justice reform has been on the ballot in the past, and we are confident they will do so again with State Question 805.”

Advocates say the question will reduce Oklahoma’s prison population and save taxpayers upwards of $190 million over the next 10 years, according to the release.

Some have criticized the measure since it would apply only to offenses classified as nonviolent as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Since some domestic violence charges were only recently reclassified as violent, those charges would no longer be eligible for sentence enhancements.