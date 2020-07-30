OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City federal judge Tuesday handed Gov. Kevin Stitt another defeat in his effort to restructure Oklahoma’s nearly three dozen tribal gaming compacts, ruling the compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1.

Stitt had argued that the 15-year compacts expired on that date, which would have made it illegal for tribes to continue offering Las Vegas-style Class III games unless they renegotiated new deals. Stitt wants the tribes to agree to pay the state more in exclusivity fees.

Tribes have said they would be willing negotiate the fee issue, but insisted that Stitt first concede that the compacts automatically renewed.

Stitt issued a statement Tuesday expressing frustration with the judge’s decision.

“I am deeply disappointed by the federal court’s ruling,” Stitt said. “It confirms my fears, and the fears of many fellow Oklahomans, that the State entered into a poorly negotiated deal and now we must bear the cost of this mistake.”

The governor’s statement didn’t say whether he plans to appeal.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, issued a statement urging him to drop his legal actions.

“The governor’s compact negotiations are starting to look like a stimulus package for trial lawyers,” Virgin said. “Having already spent $1.5 million, the governor is wasting money that could be spent on resources that help our citizens. If the governor continues to pursue this through the appeals process, more money will be spent on lawsuits that could have instead helped schools, our state’s IT infrastructure, or our healthcare community. I encourage the governor to reflect on his position and ask if continuing a pursuit with an uncertain outcome is worth the risk of not protecting Oklahomans.”

While Stitt was expressing disappointment, tribes were rejoicing.

“This is a great day,” declared Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation. “This is a strong affirmation of what we have known all along. The plain language of the compact stated that it renewed on January 1, 2020. We are grateful this issue has been resolved and are ready to put it behind us. We look forward to continuing to serve our tribal members by providing health care, education and jobs in the communities where we live and work.”

“This is a good day. It’s a good day for the tribes. It’s a good day for Oklahoma,” echoed Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for the Chickasaw Nation. “For our economy, for stability, for jobs, this is something everybody needs to be celebrating. It brings certainty and stability back into an important pillar of Oklahoma’s economy.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the ruling affirms what tribes have been contending all along.

Greetham said the negotiation of a new fee structure isn’t something that needs to be rushed.

“Tribes are always willing to work in good faith with their state partners, but I think right now we just kind of need to take a deep breath. We need to kind of let the waters settle and get the relationship back on track. Damage has been done over the past year and now is the time to kind of restore the relationship and move forward. I think it would be premature to rush into anything else right now.”

The federal legal dispute has centered on a more than 100-word sentence in the tribal gaming compacts that said the compacts were to expire last Jan. 1, but that they would automatically renew on that date if certain conditions were met.

The compacts said they would automatically renew if anyone other than the tribes were “authorized to conduct electronic gaming in any form other than pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing pursuant to any governmental action of the state.”

Oklahoma City Chief Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti agreed with the tribes’ argument that automatic renewal was triggered because the state has authorized organizational licensees to conduct electronic gaming as well as live horse racing at Oklahoma tracks.

Stitt’s attorneys had argued that “governmental action” meant legislative action and that granting of licenses by a state agency like the Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission did not qualify as a governmental action.

The judge disagreed.

“The Court is not persuaded by this argument and rejects the State’s narrow view of ‘governmental action,’ which is inconsistent with a common understanding of that term,” Judge DeGiusti wrote in his 10-page ruling.

This is the second time in about a week that a court has ruled against Stitt in his efforts to restructure the state’s tribal gaming compacts.

On July 21, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that Stitt overstepped his legal authority when he signed new gaming compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe that included provisions for sports betting and house-banked card games.

The state Supreme Court ruled those two gaming compacts were invalid because Oklahoma law currently prohibits those types of gambling activities. The Supreme Court said the governor doesn’t have the authority to permit an activity prohibited by state law.

With Tuesday’s ruling, uncertainty remains as to where the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe stand legally in regard to their gaming enterprises.

Although the two tribes originally had model gaming compacts just like the other tribes, they broke with the other tribes to sign the new gaming compacts with Stitt that the Supreme Court recently ruled invalid.

Under terms of the new gaming compacts, the old gaming compacts were no longer valid after the new ones were approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior and published in the federal register.

That could mean that neither of those two tribes now has a valid gaming compact that authorizes them to conduct Class III games.