By Christy Summers

Thursday

Jul 30, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Janet Miller


Janet Louise Miller, 79, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Private family services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Robert Wilson


Robert “Bob” Allen Wilson, 73, of Delaware, died Sunday. Family will receive guests from 5 — 7 p.m., Aug. 2, at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 3, at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home.


Jimmy Hicks


Jimmy Edgar Hicks, 78, of Dewey, died Sunday. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home Crematory.


Jimmy Martin


Jimmy Lee Martin, 73, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Patricia Watters


Patricia A. “Patty” Watters, 81, died Monday.


Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at Stumpff Funeral Home.


Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, at Trinity Baptist Church. Private interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Billy LeFlore


Billy J. LeFlore, 82, died Monday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Oliver Proctor


Oliver P. Proctor, 98, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services.