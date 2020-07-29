HOME HEALTHY

If you use fresh herbs, you likely know how fast they can go bad. From the time they’re picked, fresh herbs (such as cilantro, thyme and sage) last only about one week. If you’re struggling to use up your leftover herbs before they go bad, try freezing them with this hack.

“Strip the leaves from the hardier stems, and toss a tablespoon into each individual cube of an ice tray,” recommends USA TODAY. “For larger leaves like basil, parsley and cilantro, run a knife through your herbs a few times before dividing them. Once your herbs are divvied up, fill the trays with vegetable broth, chicken stock, olive oil or even white wine. Pop them into the freezer for a few hours, and then crack your cubes into a freezer bag or airtight storage container. Simply bust a cube out when making soups or sauteing for an instant herbal kick.”

Freezing your fresh herbs this way will preserve them and their flavors for a full year.

- More Content Now

AT HOME

Apps that will help you feel connected

When quarantining, it’s difficult to feel connected. Even with weekly Zoom and FaceTime chats with friends, family and coworkers, being isolated and physically distant can take a toll on your mental health. Here are some useful apps to help you feel connected, according to USA TODAY.

“Apps HearMe, Wisdo, and Lyf (iOS and Android) hook you up with a person, or group of people, ready to lend a sympathetic ear and help you talk things through. HearMe lets you chat via anonymous text with a stranger within a minute or two of logging in. Lyf is similar but lets you connect with - and follow - hundreds of other people using the app. It’s similar to a social network, but anonymous and based totally on helping each other. Wisdo hooks you up with support groups, and can also connect you with a trained coach for one-on-one private sessions or moderated discussions with Wisdo mentors.”

USA TODAY also recommends Human.Online, a website that lets you spend one minute with a stranger. “You log in, enter the queue, and get matched with a random person you’ve never met before … but there are rules. You have just one minute, and you’re not allowed to speak. It sounds crazy, but by spending a minute just staring at another person, knowing they’re looking right back at you, it reminds you that you’re human, and you’re not alone. Sharing a smile with a stranger can be a powerful experience.”

- More Content Now

FOR KIDS

Sunscreen misconceptions

Most parents understand the importance of using sunscreen for their children, but there’s more than just lathering them up before they head outside.

According to a recent study conducted by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at Michigan Medicine, many parents might not be taking all of the correct steps to properly their children’s skin. Proper use of sunscreen prevents painful sunburns and UV radiation that can cause skin cancer and premature wrinkles, and aging.

Here are a few tips and commons mistakes to avoid when it comes to children and sunscreen.

1. All sunscreen is created equal: Experts suggest looking for sunscreen that has a high enough SPF and a “broad spectrum” label. Parents should use a minimum SPF between 15 and 50.

2. Sunscreen is just for sunny days: According to the study mentioned above, one in four parents don’t re-apply sunscreen on their child on a cloudy day. Clouds do reduce some harmful UV rays, but they don’t block all of the rays.

3. Sunscreen can be waterproof: Sunscreens marked water-resistant are required to state whether the sunscreen remains effective for 40 minutes or 80 minutes when swimming or sweating, but no sunscreen is waterproof, experts say.

4. Dark skin protects you from sun damage: While people with darker skin may have some built-in skin protection because of a pigment known as melanin that filters more UV radiation, this natural protection only goes so far.

- More Content Now

ACTIVITY

Pool noodle sprinkler

One great way to beat the summer heat is to set up a sprinkler for your kids to run through. Instead of using a run-of-the-mill sprinkler, you can make the experience more fun using a few inexpensive pool noodles from ZiggityZoom.

Materials needed:

• 4 pool noodles

• Duct tape

• Scissors

• Skewer or ice pick

• String

• Hose

Instructions

1. Choose the location where you can tie up the sprinkler once it is made. You will want a tree limb or poles that you can attach the sprinkler to with string/twine. The sprinkler will need to be attached about 6 feet from the ground. Before you add the water, the sprinkler should set about 6-8 inches above the ground, as the water weight will weigh the sprinkler down and let it set flush with the ground.

2. Connect all four pool noodles, taping securely with duct tape. Make the tape taut so there will be no leaks.

3. Poke holes, using a skewer, into the inside curved area of each noodle. You will get more spray if holes are concentrated facing the center of your sprinkler. Be sure to NOT poke through to the outside of the noodles.

4. With scissors or small knife, cut a small opening into the top of your sprinkler. Remember that the hose needs to fit snugly, so make the opening smaller than the end of the hose.

5. Attach the sprinkler to tree limb or pole with string/twine. Insert hose and tape securely in position.

6. Turn on the hose and have a ton of fun!

- More Content Now