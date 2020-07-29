MIAMI — The Miami Little Theatre made the very difficult decision to postpone its final show of the 2019-2020 season earlier this year to ensure the safety of the community after heeding the guidance of local, state, and national health authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with a commitment to ensure the highest safety standards, the MLT will hold auditions for the backstage musical murder mystery “Curtains” on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. at the MLT building located at 117 North Main in Miami.

The auditions are open to anyone 14 years of age or older (must look at least 16), regardless of experience.

Those trying out are advised to wear comfortable clothes and shoes they can dance in. During the audition process, those auditioning will be asked to read from the script (which will be provided), sing part of a song from the show and perform some choreography (both of which those trying out will be taught).

Rehearsals begin Aug. 10 and performances will be at the Coleman Theatre Sept. 24-27.

“Curtains” is directed by Pamela Catt, with vocal director Mary Susan Whaley and choreographer Lee Dell Mustain.

“This is a big show for great ensemble work,” Catt said, “and is a backstage comedy musical murder mystery in two acts from the creative team of ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Chicago.’”

“Curtains” also has a “play within the play” and is set in the 1950’s. It tells the story of a troupe of actors, the cast of “Robin Hood,” an ill-conceived musical in its Boston pre-Broadway tryout.

Roles to be filled include:

Lieutenant Frank Cioffi (40’s) is a Boston detective who is also a musical theatre aficionado. Aside from being exceptionally good at his job, he has also aspired to be a musical theatre performer his entire life. He falls in love with Niki.

Sidney Bernstein (late 50’s-mid 60’s) is the producer of an out of town flop. He is tough and self-serving. The actor should have good comic timing.

Bobby Pepper (20’s to early 30’s) is the choreographer and lead dancer. He is a strong singer who dances well.

Sasha Iljinsky is the show's pit conductor. He/she sings the opening song in the second act.

There are also four ensemble parts that are yet to be filled.

The cast set so far includes Niki Harris, Breeanna Wakefield; Georgia Harris, Amanda Ford; Carmen Bernstein, Kay Boman-Harvey; Aaron Fox, Brent Ford; Christopher Belling, Zachary Thomas; Bambi Bernet, Hailey Gilmore; Daryl Grady, Shannon Duhon; Oscar Shapiro, Ray Vande Giessen; Johnny Harmon, Bud Catt, and Jessica Cranshaw, Jennifer Warner.

The ensemble includes Kai Sarwinski, Aaron Bishop, Chrisann Lamb, Ross Tomlinson, Jr., Judy Pitman, Shaela Toomey, Ayden Miller, Kaitlynn Warner, Kateri Rohde, Haley M. Teal and Melissa Vanetta.