Dozens of residents at a state veterans center in Claremore have contracted COVID-19 and 10 have died this month after testing positive for the virus, state officials said Tuesday.

The veterans center is working to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that emerged at the facility around July 7.

Roughly 18 Claremore veterans center residents have tested positive and are experiencing moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms; 34 residents have tested positive and are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and 21 employees are isolating at home after testing positive.

At a news conference, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel did not give details about the 10 residents who recently died after contracting the virus.

At least one other Claremore resident is included on a list of state COVID-19 fatalities, but agency officials dispute that was the cause of death and believe the veteran died from other health issues.

No COVID-19 deaths have occurred at any of the six other state-run veterans centers.

Kintsel said the Claremore outbreak likely started when an asymptomatic employee unknowingly transmitted the virus to a resident.

Oklahoma Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Ben Robinson said that’s when the facility began to see an “alarming rise” of COVID-19 cases.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, we’ve been working diligently to keep our veterans safe,” Robinson said.

The Claremore facility houses 250 residents, Kintsel said. Visitors are not currently allowed at the facility.

Some residents with mild to moderate symptoms are being treated in-house. Others are being treated at local hospitals or at the Muskogee or Oklahoma City VA hospitals.

“These residents will not return to the Claremore veterans center until it is deemed safe to do so based on at least one negative test,” Kintsel said.

Those entering the facility have been screened for COVID-19 symptoms and staff has followed federal guidelines for wearing personal protective gear to reduce the spread of the virus, Kintsel said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently conducted an on-site visit, and no citations were issued, he said.

Kintsel was optimistic the worst may be over. Only two new positive cases of COVID-19 have emerged at the facility in the past 72 hours, he said. Residents and staff are being tested repeatedly.

Members of Oklahoma’s federal delegation praised the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs for quickly responding to the outbreak..

“The outbreak of COVID-19 cases stemming from the Claremore Veterans Center was extremely concerning,” said U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin. “I am relieved ODVA immediately saw the issues at hand, took the necessary steps to fix the problems and will ensure something like this does not happen again.” Mullin’s district includes Claremore.

Oklahoma has seven state veterans centers with more than 1,200 beds.

Veterans centers in Ardmore, Clinton and Sulphur have not had any residents or staff test positive for COVID-19.

The Norman veterans center had four residents who have recovered from the virus. One resident is being treated for COVID-19 in-house and another is being treated at a local hospital.

The Lawton and Talihina veterans centers each had one resident test positive for COVID-19. Both residents have since recovered.