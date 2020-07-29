Week of July 29-Aug. 4

Barnsdall Public Schools has announced it has changed its first day of school to Monday, Aug. 17. Classes had been scheduled to begin Aug. 10. The school system has also proposed a new school calendar to be voted on at the August 3 school board meeting. The new calendar will consist of a new start date as well as eight Fridays built into the calendar.

The Friday school days will all be virtual, and the last day of school will remain on May 13. In preparation for the new school year, Barnsdall Public Schools has also released a draft of its Return to Learn Plan. Please visit the school Facebook page or the district’s website at www.barnsdallschools.org to view the plan. After reading the plan, the school asks that you fill out the Parent Feedback form. The form is also located on the school website below the Return to Learn Plan.

The Barnsdall Assembly of God church will be handing out 150-200 boxes of produce and milk every Monday. The boxes are supplied to the church by the ministry, “Food on the Move.” The donations will be handed out on a first-come, first serve basis each Monday at 12 p.m. until all boxes are gone. For more information, please contact Pastor Jason Byers.

Barnsdall Public Schools will have a school board meeting Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. All board meetings are held at the elementary school in the teacher workroom, unless otherwise noted. An agenda will be posted on the school website and on the front door of the high school prior to the meeting.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All city council meetings are held at Barnsdall City Hall unless otherwise noted.

Community & School Events

Aug. 3

Food Distribution at Assembly of God Church, 12 p.m.

School Board Meeting, 7 p.m.

Aug. 4

Barnsdall City Council, 5:30 p.m.