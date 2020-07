Tuesday, July 28

Basketball: NBA, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (scrimmage), 5 p.m., FSOK

Soccer: MLS, Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United, MLS is Back Tournament, Round of 16, 7 p.m., ESPN

Baseball: MLB, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers, 8 p.m., FSOK

Baseball: MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros, 8 p.m., FS1

Soccer: MLS, Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati, MLS is Back Tournament, Round of 16, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, July 29

Baseball: MLB, Colorado Rockies at Oakland Athletics, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Baseball: MLB, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers, 3 p.m., FSOK

Baseball: MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros, 6 p.m., ESPN

Baseball: MLB, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins, 7 p.m., FSOK

Baseball: MLB, Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN.