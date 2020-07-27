Corinne R. Smith, 79, of Miami, Oklahoma passed away on July 23, 2020 after a courageous battle

with cancer.



Corinne was born on December 20, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



She graduated from Joplin High School in 1959 where she participated in softball and

cheerleading. Her Class of 1959 and the friendships made during her high school were very

meaningful in her life.



In 1963 Mickey Mantle introduced Corinne to her future husband, Marshall Smith, while

working at the Mickey Mantle Holiday Inn Hotel in Joplin. Marshall and Corinne were married

on June 8, 1963 in Quapaw, Oklahoma. While in Quapaw, Corinne began working at the Smith

Insurance Agency. She continued working there for fifty-three years until her death and was

able to celebrate the Agency’s 100th Anniversary.



Corinne enjoyed old movies, OU football and watching her children play golf. She was a

devoted member of the Friday Study Club of Miami and served as the Club treasurer for many

years. Her most important role was being a Mother and a Grandmother. She was a faithful

member of the Quapaw Methodist Church. Corinne had a sparkly, bubbly personality. She had

a good attitude and outlook on life. She was so very blessed and touched many lives.



Corinne was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years Marshall Smith, parents James

Franklin Russell and Corinne Russell Hunt; her brother Jim Russell. Survivors include her son

Marshall Smith and wife Melissa, five daughters Dianne Collins and husband Hal, Elizabeth

Maxwell and husband Mike, Corinne Nelson and husband Mike, Cathy Duncan, Christy Smith

and Brandt England. Eleven grandchildren: Monroe, Mac and Mayson Smith; Taylor Dragg and her husband Matthew; Ethan, Colton and Caton Nelson; Chase, Guy, and Cooper Duncan and Quinn Tilley. Two great grandchildren: Dean and Meredith Dragg plus many nieces and nephews whom she adored.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Paul Thomas

Funeral Home, Miami, Oklahoma. A private graveside service will be held at the Miami G.A.R.

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Quapaw Methodist Church, P.O. Box

614, Quapaw, OK 74363 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be signed at paulthomasfuneralhomes.com.