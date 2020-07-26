The filing period for residents who want to run for a seat on the Bartlesville City Council is set for Aug. 3-5.

Filing will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Washington County Election Board, located on the first floor of the Washington County Courthouse, 400 S. Johnstone Ave. The period will close at 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

Successful candidates must:

• Be a resident of their ward for at least six months prior to the filing date,

• Be at least 25 years old,

• Have no prior felony convictions,

• Hold no other position in city government by appointment of the city manager,

• Hold no other public office that would constitute a conflict of interest according to Oklahoma State Statutes.

All five council seats are subject to election during the upcoming election cycle. Any ward drawing two or more candidates during the filing period will be decided by voters during the general election on Nov. 3.

Members are elected to two-year terms by residents of their ward. The new term will begin on Dec. 7. The seats are non-partisan.

The mayor and vice mayor are elected by the members of the council after members are sworn into office during the first meeting of the new term

For specific ward information, see cityofbartlesville.org. For more information about the City Council or the election process, see the Bartlesville City Charter. For more information about the election, contact the Washington County Election Board.