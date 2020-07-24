Anita L. Wylie, age 86, of Grove, Oklahoma passed from this life on July 22, 2020. Anita was born in Ft. Collins, Colorado on December 10, 1933 to Rivers Wylie and Elsie (Harris) Wylie. She graduated high school in Noel, Missouri.

Anita was preceded in death by her brother Neil Wylie, her son Troy Hart, and her husband R.J. Hart.

Cherishing her memory are children Vicki Hart of Torc, New Mexico, David Hart of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Donna Hart of Neosho, Missouri; her sister Linda Wylie of Grove; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral and Cremation Services, Grove, Oklahoma