While the Bartlesville Pirates were making noise in a multi-state area in minor league baseball in 1949, a locally-based golfer also was drawing a lot of attention.

Bill Simpson, who won the 1948 Hillcrest Country Club men’s championship, grabbed a national title in West Virginia in July 1949, according to an Aug. 7, 1949 article in the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise.

Simpson shot a 77 at a golf course in White Sulphur Springs, W.V., to win the Equitable Life Insurance Company of Iowa national championship.

This was Sammy Snead’s home golf course.

Simpson battled against a field of approximately 100 golfers from throughout the nation.

His nearest competitor was seven strokes back.

The golf tourney was part of the insurance company’s national convention at the Old White Golf Course.

On his return to Bartlesville, Simpson said he thought the course at Hillcrest was a little tougher.