Orville Johnson

Orville Johnson, 76, of Dewey, died Wednesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Ham

James Lowell Ham, 92, of Bartlesville, died July 14.

No formal services will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory– Walker Brown Chapel.

William Sains

William Sains, 88, of Ochelata, died Sunday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 22, at the Ramona Cemetery Gazebo. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory–Walker Brown Chapel.

June Moore

June E. Moore, 95, of Bartlesville, died July 10.

Services were held July 15 at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn.