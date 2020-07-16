Humility Event at Sooner Park

The Humility Event was held Saturday, July 11, at the bandshell in Bartlesville’s Sooner Park. The event featured speakers, testimonies and worship as well as lunch.

Top: Caleb Gordan taught about the importance loving one another during times of unrest and uncertainty and how Christians need to come together in unity and humility during the Humility Event at the Sooner Park bandshell on Saturday, July 11, in Bartlesville. Andy Dossett/Courtesy

Right: Travis Dunlap opened with prayer and Aaron Vaughan led in praise in worship for the Humility Event at the Sooner Park bandshell on Saturday, July 11, in Bartlesville. Andy Dossett/Courtesy