A board overseeing Epic Charter Schools said a bank account paying out student activity and educational funds should be open for public audit.

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board was expected to file a brief Wednesday in a legal dispute between state officials and the company that manages Epic Charter Schools.

“Transparency builds confidence,” board member Robert Franklin said during a meeting Tuesday. “That is a guiding principle to all of our charter schools. … It certainly guides the practices of all our vendors that work with us.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt requested an investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools a year ago after state investigators alleged Epic and its co-founders embezzled millions in state funds. Epic and its co-founders have denied any wrongdoing.

However, State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd said her office has struggled to get records from the company managing Epic. The company has resisted requests and subpoenas for financial records, Byrd stated in court documents.

Byrd and Attorney General Mike Hunter took the company, called Epic Youth Systems, to court in March. They asked a judge to compel the company to turn over documents.

Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai set an Aug. 5 hearing for the case.

Attorneys representing Epic Youth Systems said the company shouldn’t have to divulge records because it is a private business. The Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce filed a brief supporting that position.

A specific account called the Learning Fund is at the center of the court battle. Epic directs a portion of its state funding into the Learning Fund to pay for student activities, supplemental curriculum and educational technology.

However, its management company, Epic Youth Systems, operates the account instead of the school. The co-founders of the virtual charter school system, David Chaney and Ben Harris, run Epic Youth Systems.

State attorneys argue Epic Youth Systems acts as the custodian of public dollars when it handles the Learning Fund.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board agrees with the state. Chairman John Harrington read aloud portions of the brief that “go to the heart” of the board’s opinion during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

All records pertaining to the education of Oklahoma students are “subject to inspection and disclosure,” the brief states. The board said this includes the Learning Fund because it helps pay for supplemental curriculum and technology for an online education.

“I think it’s important that as the agency charged with oversight that we have the opportunity to review appropriate documentation and expenditures,” Harrington said. “I think that it’s also important all of the charter schools understand our expectations.”

On top of the Learning Fund, Epic Youth Systems receives 10% of the virtual school system’s funding as a management fee. This turned into tens of millions of dollars as Epic’s enrollment skyrocketed.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation alleged last year Epic illegally inflated its enrollment counts with “ghost students.” Investigators reported Epic used the Learning Fund to entice students who attend private schools or are homeschooled to dual-enroll in the virtual system.

These students enrolled in Epic even though they received little to no instruction from the virtual charter school, investigators allege. The OSBI investigation is still ongoing.