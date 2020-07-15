Name: Summer Collins

Club: Tiawah Hills Riding Club, which was organized in 1996 and currently has 25 members.

Home: This cowgirl hangs her hat in Claremore, Oklahoma. She is the 21-year-old daughter of Autumne Collins.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the traditon, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! Mine is the family I’ve gained! Nothing is greater than the bond from rodeo travels!

2) Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport. I will inform them of the amazing impact it’ll have on them and how it has changed my life in a positive way!

3) If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who has never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you? I would tell them it’s the World’s Largest Amateur Rodeo and a good time for the family with some great cowboys and cowgirls!

Name: Shelby Bute

Club: Cowpokes, which was organized in 1980 and currently has 80 members.

Home: Shelby is a Pawhuska, Oklahoma, cowgirl. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Jeff and Terri Bute.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. The role of a rodeo queen is more than just the smiling, waving and sparkly shirts. A rodeo queen is supposed to be the voice of our sport in times where the world looks down upon rodeo. Being a rodeo queen is being a positive role model for adults and children involved in and out of the sport, as well as a great helper to those who need her. To be kind, full of grace, humble, and hardworking. Lastly, I believe that being a rodeo queen means advocating for the agricultural industry as a whole with or without her crown on. The impact a rodeo queen leaves on our sport portrays what the sport stands for. The Cavalcade Queen is the face of our rodeo, meaning she is responsible for advertising our production and all the things it stands for.

2) If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who has never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you? I have been involved in Cavalcade since I was five years old and it has always been the highlight of all my summers. Cavalcade is not only fun to compete in, dance at, or eat endless corndogs at, but this rodeo is so much more than a production to me. I have made lifelong relationships through this annual rodeo. In fact, my family and I have a large group of people we define as our “Cavalcade family.” Cavalcade has the wildest events, a dance under the stars, and a whole lot of tradition that you won’t find at any other rodeo.

3) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? My favorite Cavalcade memory was co-hosting the queen contest as the Pawhuska Round Up Club Queen. I’ve always looked up to all the queen contests and couldn’t wait for the day that I was old enough to run in this prestigious contest. Getting to help all the queen contestants, being a person they could confide in, talking with young girls about this contest, and of course getting dressed up each night and spending it with thirteen new friends was easily the highlight of all my Cavalcades.

Name: Kenzi Carmack

Club: Talala Rebels Riding Club, which was organized in 2016 and has 60 members.

Home: Kenzi is a Sperry, Oklahoma, cowgirl. She is the 16-year-old daughter of Brian and Shasta Carmack.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! I love the sound of the crowd roaring and the horses running. Being able to do something I love with one of my best friends/horses.

2) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? My favorite memories happen at our campsite, like our club president teaching us to dance, and sitting around telling stories.

3) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. She is a strong role model that represents her club with pride, teaching the younger generation about the sport of rodeo.

Name: Taya Strawser

Club: Buckaroo Crew Too, which is a sister club of the Buckaroo Crew.

Home: Taya is a Perry, Oklahoma, cowgirl. She is the 30-year-old daughter of Todd and Ginger Strawser.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! What is not to LOVE?! The dust, the mud, the dirt and the GLORY! The new friendships that are forged into long lasting family. The crazy pace and excitement of the days events. The rewards gained throughout the rodeo building a relationship with the equine.

2) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. The Rodeo Queen’s role is to be the “Face of the Rodeo.” She is to represent several aspects of the rodeo through her personality, knowledge and skill in western horsemanship.

3) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? My favorite memory…where do I start? My first year, camping for the entire rodeo, participating in events, meeting new people and hanging with old friends, it got me hooked. I’m a Cavalcader for life! Next thing you know, I will be the 89-year-old woman carrying the flag for the Grand Entry and competing.

Name: Tessa White

Club: Buckaroo Crew, which was formed in 2019 and has 150 members.

Home: Tessa is a Bartlesville, Oklahoma, cowgirl. She is the 20-year-old daughter of Tami and Koby Brinkman and the late Tracy White.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. A Rodeo Queen is an ambassador for the sport. She educates, encourages, and embodies the culture. She is a role model for young cowgirls and an iconic piece of the imagery.

2) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! The legacy. Rodeo has been part of my life from both sides of my family. I want to pass that along. Cavalcade, for me, is a family reunion for those that are not blood related. The memories are woven throughout my life’s story.

3) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? There are so many! I learned to dance at Cavalcade. I have met many friends at Cavalcade. And while the memory of watching my sister be crowned Cavalcade Queen in 2014 is high on my list, the night Cody Canada GAVE me his guitar pick has to be the biggest highlight!!!!

Name: KaDee Ross

Club: Skiatook Round Up Club, which was organized in 1946 and has 215 members.

Home: KaDee hangs her hat in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is the 15-year-old daughter of Dawnya Brown and KaDah Ross.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport. The next generation of cowboys and cowgirls are not the contestants of tomorrow, they are the contestants of today, and they are always watching! So I will continue to show good sportsmanship and encourage them to ask questions and enter this glorious sport!

2) The role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. The role of a Rodeo Queen is to be a representative for our sport. She is the beautiful face of rodeo. She is intelligent and kind, and she takes time to educate fans on the sport.

3) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! The thing I love most about Rodeo is the family aspect of it. No matter who you are or where you are from, in the sport of Rodeo, everyone is family and no one is ever left out.

Name: Oaklie Katera

Club: Buckaroo Crew Outlaws, which is a sister club of the Buckaroo Crew.

Home: Oaklie brings her bright smile to our rodeo from her hometown of Morrison, Oklahoma. She is the 21-year-old daughter of Ms. Shyla Chapman.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who has never been to a rodeo what would you say? Or if this is your first year how has Cavalcade been described to you? Where to even begin?! The lights, the crowd and the bands; Cavalcade is the largest amateur rodeo! The energy that fills the entire fairgrounds is beyond description. If you’ve never been to a rodeo, this one will blow your mind! In simple terms, there is more diversity in the events than at your normal rodeo. The Pony Express Race is an adrenaline rush just to watch! The Chuck Wagon Races will leave you laughing at how every race turns out, because you never know who will win! If you want to hear great bands and watch a rodeo that tops all of them, then go to Cavalcade!

2) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. “A Rodeo Queen is a female representative and “face” of the sport of Rodeo. She represents her rodeo, association, or region,” at least this is what Google says, not that they are wrong. However, I could add so much more — Poise, Confidence, Grit, and Glamour. A Rodeo Queen is a woman who can work as hard as a man on branding day, turn around, and in a few short hours be cleaned up and ready for an interview. We love rodeo so much in and out of the crown, we can’t help but promote our sport with so much enthusiasm. Rodeo Queens hold many roles in rodeo, we have to be a hand and know our way around horses and cattle. We are the bright smiling face you see late at night with the arena lights. The kids are where you get to see the amount of impact we have, our interactions with them inspire them to achieve big goals and an imagination that leaves them talking about it for days.

3) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! The horses, I absolutely love watching these athletes perform, starting with the gorgeous royalty horses, being on their absolute best behavior and allowing even the youngest competitor to have a ride of their life. Next, l admire the calf horse or team roping horses when they are ready to launch out of the box and put its rider in the perfect spot. I also appreciate the bucking horses who put on a show for us, while the barrel racing horses rush with pinned ears and eyes set on the goal. For me, rodeo is not rodeo without horses. I may be twenty-one, but the little girl in me can’t help but be amazed every time I get to watch these animals perform.

Name: Lacey Wesley

Club: Nuyaka Round Up Club, which was organized in 1978 and has 102 members.

Home: Lacey is an Okmulgee, Oklahoma, cowgirl. She is the 19-year-old daughter of Lee and Kim Wesley.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who has never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has Cavalcade been described to you?! An enormous rodeo community united in a week’s worth of camping, rodeo performances, and lots of yummy fair food!

2) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! I love the lessons it teaches: Hard Work, Perseverance, and in a lot of instances, Selflessness.

3) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? My favorite memory was trying to pack and unload camp all in one day! You basically build a homestead for the week. The best feelings are the butterflies you get entering that arena, the freedom you feel while performing.

Name: Lindsey Thompson

Club: Drumright Round Up Club, which was organized in 1957 and currently has a membership of 100.

Home: Lindsey calls Kansas, Oklahoma home. She is the 22-year-old daughter of Jessica and Troy Thompson.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport. I believe the local riding clubs are a huge factor in getting the next generation involved and competing in this sport. They have categories for all ages and it can be a family event. I will support and promote riding clubs, and be a spokeswoman for keeping the rodeo alive.

2) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. A rodeo queen’s role isn’t the easiest thing to explain because it is multifaceted. She must first understand the sport itself, then be a great communicator with an outgoing personality. She should be willing to help out with local riding clubs, rodeos and volunteer in her local community. She is the bridge from the fans to the sport, and should be a positive ambassador for the rodeo. She should enthusiastically ride in as many arenas, meet as many people and speak wherever the opportunity affords her. She should promote the rodeo, as not just a sport, but a tradition that brings communities together. Hopefully the rodeo queen will always leave a lasting positive impact on those she meets.

3) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? I am most looking forward to meeting people from everywhere! But I am pretty excited about the chuck wagon races and the wild cow milking!

Name: Rachel Harrold

Club: Kellyville Round Up Club, which was organized in 1976 and has 155 members.

Home: Rachel is a Beggs, Oklahoma, cowgirl. She is the 23-year-old daughter of Chuck and Paula Harrold.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? My favorite Cavalcade memory would be representing my club with pride while holding Old Glory and watching the other club members parade through the arena around all the rodeo queens during the biggest grand entry in the state of Oklahoma!

2) If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who has never been to a rodeo what would you say? Or if this is your first year how has Cavalcade been described to you? A week long rodeo, a Grand Spectacle! The only event of its kind, and a great representation of how the west once was. From Wild Cow Milking, to modern playday activities, there is something for every cowboy and cowgirl alike!

3) Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport. Being rodeo royalty allows me to travel to rodeos, parades, public functions, youth events, and schools to visit with our youth and promote the great sport of RODEO! Being at public events allows me to speak to spectators and cowboys and let them know that the sport of Rodeo is still strong and growing everyday.

Name: Maddie Novotny

Club: 4BAR Round Up Club, which was founded in 1986 and has 52 members at the 2020 Cavalcade Rodeo. 4Bar won the All-Around Club honor in 2019, a title that the club has earned an impressive 14 times.

Home: Maddie calls Stillwater, Oklahoma, her home. She is the 14-year-old daughter of Matt and Randa Novotny, and Greg and Jennifer Stackenwalt.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. A rodeo queen is a positive ambassador for the sport we love and call rodeo! Her goal is to make a connection to fans and contestants. Always willing to teach a fan about the rodeo industry, agriculture industry, and most of all the western way of life.

2) Share your plan on getting the next generation of rodeo fans and competitors involved in our sport. I would love to be a motivational speaker to let them know about the way of the rodeo lifestyle in the arena and on the outside. I would use social media, and utilize it to keep dates, awards, and sponsors shared to the full extent.

3) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? Looking forward to being a part of a tradition with family and friends. Entering the arena each night in the World’s Largest Amateur Rodeo grand entry. Stands are packed and so alive. It’s a thrill you don’t forget!

Name: Lesley Henderson

Club: Owasso Round Up Club, which was organized in 1960 and has a membership of 100. The Owasso RUC has earned All-Around Club honors an impressive 9 times.

Home: Lesley calls Vinita, Oklahoma, her home. She is the 23-year-old daughter of Butch and Lil Henderson.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Please share your favorite memory about Cavalcade, or if it is your first year, what is the thing you are most looking forward to? Back in 2007 I was blessed to win the barrel racing. It was the biggest goal of my rodeo season that year, I couldn’t hardly believe I accomplished it. Riding my dad’s team roping mare made it even more exciting for me. We recently had to put that mare down, which makes me cherish that moment even more now than ever before.

2) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! There’s not one thing about rodeo that I love more than the other, each piece is a critical component of my passion for the sport. Rodeo was bred into me: my parents and their parents grew up competing, I’ve competed, and I hope one day my kids will also get to compete. Rodeo is probably the only sport in the world that doubles as a lifestyle also.

3) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. The role of a rodeo queen reaches far beyond the arena fence. She’s a symbol of rodeo, but she’s also a conduit for bridging the gap between the current and next generation of competitors and fans. Her impact on rodeo is long-lasting in the sense that she only gets one year with her title, but people will remember how she made them feel for a lifetime.

Name: Julia McLaughlin

Club: Nowata Round Up Club, which was organized in 1962 and has 96 members.

Home: Julia is an Oologah, Oklahoma, cowgirl. She is the 18-year-old daughter of April and Brandon McLaughlin.

A few words from this Cowgirl:

1) Define the role of a rodeo queen and her impact on our rodeo. A rodeo queen is someone who gets people involved in the amazing sport of Rodeo. She represents it with pride and dignity and brings greatness to others.

2) If you were to describe Cavalcade to someone who has never been to our rodeo what would you say, or if this is your first year, how has cavalcade been described to you? Cavalcade has been described to me as the greatest amateur rodeo in the world, one that brings the biggest crowds and greatest people around.

3) There are many great things to love about rodeo - the tradition, the history, the excitement, the competition! What is it that you love most about America’s #1 sport?! America’s #1 sport to me is an adrenaline rush! Rodeo brings strangers together and creates a family.