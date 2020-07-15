A lack of evidence led authorities to amend changes against a Bartlesville man who had been accused of committing sexual crimes against a minor child, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan said.

Kendall Maurice Burnett, 37, originally faced eight counts including child sexual abuse and performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor after a felony conviction. His new charges include two counts of child neglect after prior felony convictions, conspiracy and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

His wife, Ashley Nicole Burnett, faces charges of enabling child sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, performing lewd act in the presence of a minor, procuring obscene material, conspiracy, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her formal arraignment is set for Aug. 12 in Washington County District Court.

Buchanan said the charges were changed based on “what evidence we do and don’t have.”

“There’s all kinds of reasons we can’t get the evidence,” he said, such as the inability to access certain computer and phone files.

Prosecutors also hoped “the co-defendant, the mom, would be more cooperative, and she’s not.”

“We plan on forging ahead against him,” Buchanan said.

A small, peaceful demonstration was held in front of the Bartlesville courthouse last Wednesday to protest the reduced charges against Kendall Burnett. Sheriff Scott Owen, who was at the scene of the protest, said the sheriff’s department provided bottles of cold water and the services of Chaplain Brian Schexnayder, who prayed with the protesters.

Bartlesville police received a report on Feb. 23 that a couple reportedly was having sexual intercourse with an 8-year-old child and that lewd conversations about the activity had been posted on Facebook messenger, according to Washington County court documents.

When police arrived at the couple’s room at a local motel, they found the woman and the minor. What appeared to be cocaine was located near where the child was sitting and police also observed a bong on a shelf surrounded by marijuana canisters.

In an interview with police, Ashley Burnett said the messages were “just plain talk,” the documents show. However, it was disclosed that her husband had performed oral sex on the child about a month earlier and that Ashley Burnett knew about it.