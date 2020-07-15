Wednesday

Cavalcade Schedulu:


Wednesday, July 15


9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.


7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.


Night of the Native American sponsored by Osage Casino - Fairgrounds Arena.


10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Jon Stork - Frio Beer Stage.


Thursday, July 16


9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.


11:30 a.m. Kiddo Day - Fairgrounds Indoor Arena.


7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.


Night of the Cowboy sponsored by Panhandle Western - Fairgrounds Arena.


10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Bo Phillips - Frio Beer Stage.


Friday, July 17


9 a.m. Rodeo performance - Fairgrounds Arena.


7 p.m. Grand entry & evening performance.


Cavalcade vs. Cancer - Fairgrounds Arena.


10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars with Jason Boland & the Stragglers - Frio Beer Stage.


Saturday, July 18


10 a.m. Cavalcade Parade - downtown Pawhuska.


7 p.m. Grand entry & evening rodeo performance.


Night of the Patriot sponsored by Arrowhead Pipeline - Fairgrounds Arena.


10:30 p.m. Dance under the stars - Frio Beer Stage.


Sunday, July 19


Rodeo Finals - Short Go Sunday - Fairgrounds Arena.