The fund that supports Oklahoma’s unemployment insurance compensation program remains in good financial shape — for now.

On July 3, it held $1.3 billion available for payouts to Oklahomans who are both traditional workers and self-employed/gig economy workers who aren’t on the job because of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since early March, the unemployment program overseen by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than $2.1 billion in traditional and federal benefits provided through Congress’ CARES Act, officials said last week.

While that might make you think the fund could run out of dollars, don’t despair. There’s always tax money from employers coming in, and Oklahoma could ratchet that tax rate higher.

In fact, $575 million from employers was part of the $1.3 billion remaining on July 3.

The remaining $725 million available on July 3 in the fund came from the U.S. government, they said.

The federal dollars are being used for two purposes.

Self-employed and gig economy Oklahoma workers who were idled because of COVID-19 are getting assistance through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Benefit rates are determined based on documented proof of earnings those applicants provide and are capped at 39 weeks.

Both those people and unemployed traditional workers also are receiving an extra $600 weekly through the CARES Act-provided Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. That program’s funding is available through the filing week that ends July 25 in Oklahoma and most other states across the nation.

Those federal dollars, officials previously have said, likely will be exhausted before the end of the year, given that is when the federal CARES Act mandates assistance provided through the act will expire.

But Congress could change that narrative. Last week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated his chamber will take up legislation soon that could offer additional assistance.

The question now is whether the employer tax-supported portion of Oklahoma’s fund could find itself dwindling if continuing numbers of claims in Oklahoma remain high.

While claims numbers have been coming down, they still are substantial.

For the file week ending July 4, the unadjusted number of continuing claims being carried by Oklahoma’s system was 123,267, a decrease of 42,031 from the previous week’s revised level of 165,298.

If the fund were to fall too low, state officials could address the problem on both a short- and long-term basis.

Operators make tax payments of various amounts at different times of the year to support the fund. Payment sizes are based on employee numbers and historical claims data.

And, the state has done a good job keeping the program well-funded.

In fact, before the pandemic started, the fund and its then-balance in excess of $1 billion had been rated as seventh-best funded in the country.

“Some states have exhausted their trust funds in past recessions, but Oklahoma never has,” Lynn Gray, director of economic research and analysis at the commission, said earlier this year.

Oklahoma, he explained, keeps its taxable wage base tied to the average annual salary data that is updated each year, which in turn keeps its employers paying the fund a realistic amount of tax that dovetails with current economic conditions.

The tax rate varies, and can be adjusted on the fly through a surcharge in situations where forecasts indicated that its compensation fund’s total worth would fall below $25 million.

But normally, required payments are adjusted higher or lower on an annual basis using a recommendation made through a memorandum issued by the commission’s finance division that evaluates the fund’s solvency at the end of each fiscal year.

A memorandum on the fund’s solvency as of June 30 is expected out soon, officials said.