Jimmy L. Chancellor, age 78, of Jay, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at his home on July 10, 2020.

Jim was born on October 4, 1941 to William and Jewel (Becker) Chancellor in rural Ottawa County. He graduated from Fairland High School in 1960. Jimmy was married to Sheila Erdwin for 20 years and from that union three daughters were born.

Jim was a hardworking Lineman with Public Service Company of Oklahoma for over 35 years. He attended Zena Baptist Church as his health permitted and was an avid softball and baseball player in his younger years, later settling for golf.

Tinkering on his farm, mowing and being outside were some of the things that Jim enjoyed most along with watching Cardinal baseball as much as he could. He will be remembered as a guy who could fix and build anything, as a man with a kind heart that would help anyone willingly, but also with a bit of a stubborn streak.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory are three daughters: Jennifer Hall (Billy) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Holly Cuthbertson (Robert) of Arcadia, Oklahoma and Libby Sarwinski (Connor) of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; siblings: Fred Chancellor, Jr (Judi) of Afton, Oklahoma, Donald Chancellor ( Brenda) of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, Kathy Frazier (Bruce) of Anderson, Missouri, Loretta Gilion (Earnie) of Anderson, Missouri, Erma McElhaney of Miami, Oklahoma and Freida Medlin of Neosho, Missouri and 12 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Chaplain Gary Bishop to officiate.

Donations may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Jim’s memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com