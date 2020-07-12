As the 2020-21 school year approaches, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is working with school district leaders statewide to determine just how public schools will look and operate in the new year.

One thing she knows is, it will be different.

“We expected early on that we would have to stay flexible, that we would need to learn more about COVID and the science, and that what we learned would inform the next steps we take as we think about reopening our schools and helping our students learn and grow,” Hofmeister said in a telephone interview.

During an emergency meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education in late March, she recommended that schools close and that students complete the year virtually from home due to the coronavirus. The board approved the recommendation.

Since then, Hofmeister has had weekly contact with a superintendents’ advisory group, including Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck Cauley.

She also has continued to talk weekly with an average group of 500 school officials from across the state - as many as three times a week in March and April - to work on addressing needs and providing a framework for reopening Oklahoma schools.

Based on those discussions, the Oklahoma State Department of Education released its Return to Learn plan to ensure safety contingencies and protocols are in place as students and teachers return to school.

“We have to provide teachers, school employees and families with specificity on how we are going to pay attention to new scientific data and respond appropriately,” Hofmeister said.

In tandem with the state Department of Health, she expects to build a multi-tiered system of support that would be informed by a new county-by-county color-coding system expected to be implemented soon by the health department.

The differentiation among counties would enable those with a low number of cases to have a different level of response than those counties reporting high numbers of cases, Hofmeister said.

“Previously, at the end of June, the all-time high daily count of coronavirus cases was more than 400 in the state. But today [Tuesday, June 7], we had 858 cases overnight,” she said. “This is very concerning.”

However, she has no expectation that a statewide shutdown would be needed again.

“I certainly didn’t hesitate to take over the operations of schools in March and I’ve already demonstrated I have the will to do what’s necessary,” Hofmeister said. “Yet I don’t believe that same approach is needed today. We have more information. We have more time to prepare and we are going to be able to have a more nuanced approach.”

Most school districts across the state will be similar to Bartlesville in that there are likely to be three learning options: in-classroom learning, a blend of distance and in-person classes and completely online learning. An effective plan would allow districts to move in and out of those various options as needed.

BPS is set to release its initial plan tomorrow and then hold two community meetings on Wednesday for additional feedback. Classes will start Aug. 13.

“I think we will see many more options for families this year than they’ve had in the past and they will be better options than what we had last spring,” Hofmeister said.

One thing she is stressing is the importance of wearing masks at school.

“We know it’s a smart safeguard that doesn’t cost a lot to do and it’s really about thinking of others,” Hofmeister said. “The question is, how do we think of others who are vulnerable in our teacher population and our student population so that we can all continue to go to school, be smart and be safe?”