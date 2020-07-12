Theresa Bearden

On Monday, July 6th, 2020 Theresa Bearden passed away at the age of 91. She was born on May 25th, 1929 in Pascoag, Rhode Island to Joseph and Alberta Houle. She grew up and attended school there, but made Oklahoma her home after her marriage to William Bearden of Barnsdall on October 7th, 1950.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her daughter Beverly and son-in-law Bob of Owasso, her brother Joseph and sister Claire of Pascoag, RI, and sister Pauline of East Greenwich, RI.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church in Bartlesville.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.