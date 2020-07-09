The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

July 5

• Jericho Lawrence Brown, 39, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Matthew Ivan Driscoll, 34, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and improper turn

• Tonya Evette Grayson, 51, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

• Ray Eugene Ridgway, 60, on charges of intoxication

• Bradley Don Wilson, 55, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

July 6

• Joseph Matthew Andrew, 29, on charges of failure to appear

July 7

• Joshua Adam Beaumont, 39, on charges of child abuse

• John Fredrick M. Haggerty, 54, on charges of public nuisance

• Ricky Wayne Shields, 52, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

• Shelbie Diane Spencer, 28, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Gabrian, Breen Walls, 41, on charges of possession of firearm or weapon in commission of felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, paraphernalia and defective equipment on vehicle

July 8

• Devan Glen Kight, 31, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

July 5

• Moises Israel Lopez, 20, on charges of domestic abuse and service failure to appear warrant

July 7

• Rodger Wayne Clark, 70, on charges of indecent exposure

• David Justin John Lewis, 18, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances (2 counts), contributing to delinquency of minor, possession of firearm or weapon in commission of felony and concealing stolen property

• Sarah Ashlee Wilkerson, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Elizabeth Ann Yearout, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Ramona Police Department

July 7

• Shelly Denise Palmer, 50, on charges of service failure to appear warrant