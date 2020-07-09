As Oklahoma reported its largest single-day increase of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a metro hospital announced it is reopening a temporarily shuttered hospital as it seeks more room for patients.

The state reported 858 new positive cases, nearly double the number of cases reported a day prior.

The total is a record high for the state and more than the 588 cases reported Tuesday in New York — once one of the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the country.

Oklahoma’s second-highest increase of COVID-19 cases was reported a week prior, with 585 cases on June 30. The state reported five new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 404.

The number of hospitalizations in Oklahoma related to the disease rose to 458 Tuesday, up from 426 on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 209 are in intensive care, 27 more than the previous day.

Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Integris Baptist Medical Center announced it would reopen on Tuesday its Portland campus, which temporarily closed in April.

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation rheumatologist and epidemiologist Dr. Eliza Chakravarty worries the number of Oklahomans hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus could soon spike over the state’s peak of 562 hospitalizations reported on March 31.

Chakravarty also warned that come the fall and winter, there will inevitably be some Oklahomans hospitalized for the flu on top of those who are being hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

In response to questions about the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Department of Health said the agency is finalizing a color-coded alert system that localities will be able to use to better convey the severity of the spread of the virus.

The spokesman also noted Health Commissioner Lance Frye continues to monitor the coronavirus numbers daily, and members of the agency hold regular phone calls with stakeholders across the state to deploy resources to areas that need it and make adjustments to COVID-19 guidance.

As Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases continue to surge, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo added the Sooner State to a list of states whose travelers must quarantine for 14 days when they go to New York.

Cuomo added Oklahoma, Kansas and Delaware to the list that includes 16 other states and is based on testing metrics that indicate those states have experienced significant community spread of COVID-19.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

— Staff writer Randy Ellis contributed to this report.