The following deaths were submitted for publication on July 9:
Iziah Martinez
Iziah Ainsley Martinez, 13, of Fargo, Nd., died Sunday.
Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.
Thelma Scoles
Thelma Joy Scoles, 83, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Daniel Owens
Daniel James Owens, 35, of Barnsdall, died Saturday. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lighthouse Family Worship Center with interment to follow at New Ethel Reece Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff-Barnsdall Funeral Home.
Juanita Sumpter
Juanita Joan Sumpter, 90, died June 20.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.