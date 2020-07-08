In the months leading up to his first day as superintendent of Caney Valley Public Schools July 1, Steven Cantrell began to prepare - not only for his new leadership role - but for school in the age of coronavirus.

“There’s a lot on the table,” he said. “I’m glad I knew so early that I got the job.”

With the help of the previous superintendent, Cantrell sent surveys to parents and district patrons to gauge their opinions about reopening school. He examined logistics such as the district’s ability to keep buildings clean while filled with students, gathered supplies of sanitizers and disposable wipes and built a framework for teaching proper coronavirus hygiene.

Caney Valley’s 840 students are set to start school on August 12. The high school and middle school are located at the Ramona campus. Elementary students attend school in Vera. Aside from those two communities, other students come from Ochelata and Oglesby.

“That doesn’t mean things couldn’t change between now and then, but right now that’s our start date,” Cantrell said.

He taught science in Owasso for 11 years, became an assistant principal for Owasso High School for a few years then spent the last 15 years as principal of Newman Middle School in Skiatook. During that time, he soaked up valuable experience and mentorship from other educators. In addition, he coached football, worked his small family cattle farm and raised his two children with his wife, Michelle, who also is a teacher.

If that wasn’t enough to stay busy, Cantrell also earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Northeastern State University, and most recently, his doctorate in educational leadership from Oklahoma State University.

Both education and cattle ranching are in his blood. Cantrell’s father was an elementary school principal in Collinsville for 42 years and Cantrell grew up on the farm that had originally been his grandfather’s. In fact, his bachelor’s degree is in agricultural education from OSU.

Now, Cantrell and his family manage a small herd of registered Hereford, Maine Anjou and commercial cows on their family farm two miles south of Vera. His daughter and son were both active in Future Farmers of America and continue that interest in college. His daughter, Karstyn, will be a freshman at OSU and his son, Parker, is a senior.

Cantrell has long wanted to be an administrator but held back because he wanted to wait until his children graduated from Skiatook High School and because of his school students.

“I really enjoy having that relationship with the kids and that kept me from pursuing that route for a while. I’m ecstatic to be starting at Caney Valley,” Cantrell said. “This position is really a perfect fit.”

His primary vision for Caney Valley Public Schools is to put children first.

“We want to come together and develop a central mission for our school. We want to push kids to be the best they can be, whatever they decide to do,” Cantrell said.

College isn’t for everyone, but all students have a next step in their lives after high school, Cantrell said. His hope is for teachers and educators to support each child’s path so they become successful citizens.

Cantrell pledges to be transparent in his actions and decisions and to instill the Caney Valley Trojan pride in students, parents and patrons.

“It’s a good thing to be a Trojan,” he said. “I know that I’m going to make mistakes. But my goal is to be better today than I was yesterday. We are all in this together.”