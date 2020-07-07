Violet Carletta (Grimes) Nichols

July 11,1929-June 28,2020

It is with great sadness that we share with family and friends that Violet Carletta (Grimes) Nichols passed away from cancer. with her family present at her home in Grove Oklahoma

on June 28, 2020.

Violet was born on July 11th, 1929 in Mercer County Missouri to Carl Thomas Grimes and Veta Arvilla (Tuller) Grimes. She attended and graduated from Ottumwa High School in Ottumwa Iowa In 1948. She was married to Edgar Leon (Nick) Nichols on February 29th 1948 and just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in February. They spent most of their lives in Ottumwa involved in Square Dancing and traveling . She did all the bookkeeping and finances and he called the dances. Over the years they met many wonderful friends thru Square Dancing…She loved to cook and bake for her family. There was always a homemade meal on the table everyday. She loved crafts such as sewing, making and painting ceramics, crocheting, making porcelain dolls and much more. She even made all her own square dance dresses... In 2000 they moved to Grove to be closer to their daughter. Nick continued to call squares at the Alamo Rec Park in Alamo, Texas during the winter months. She received much pleasure from all her grandchildren and loved very much spending time with them. She had a very fulfilling life and left lots of great memories.

She is survived by her husband Edgar Leon (Nick) Nichols and together they raised 3 children. Surviving are 2 sons Robert Leon Nichols of Topeka Kansas, Ronald Lee Nichols and wife Karen of Astor Florida and their daughter Vicki Lynn Wall and husband Stephen of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She has 9 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters Genevive Thompson of Amarillo Texas and Dorthy Adkins of Mulvane Kansas . She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother Lloyd Grimes, 1 sister Alma Junita Grimes and 2 half sisters Marie Brown and Mildred Cartwright.

She will be cremated at Serenity Funeral Home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A Celebration of her Life service will be at a later date. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Compassus Hospice 35904 South Highway 82, Vinta, Oklahoma. They gave my mother the best care ever. She loved all of them. Thank you all for caring.