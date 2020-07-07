Ramiro Tinajero “Ram” Gonzalez

Ramiro Tinajero “Ram” Gonzalez, 78, longtime resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died at his home early Friday morning, July 3, 2020.

Ram was born in La Regina, Julimes municipality, Chihuahua, Mexico. He came to the United States at an early age and became a naturalized citizen settling in Mesquite, New Mexico. Ram attended Gadsden High School in Anthony, New Mexico and excelled in football and track. Ram enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1961 earning his Honorable Discharge in 1966 after tours in SE Asia and the Pacific. After his military service, Ram began his college education, first at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, OK, where he walked on the football team and was a part of the 1967 JUCO National Championship team. It was there that he met and later married, Brenda J. Golden on September 26, 1967. Ram went on to Central State University, where he attained his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Ram and Brenda moved to Bartlesville in 1971, where he began a career teaching and coaching in the Bartlesville Schools. During his 27-year tenure, Ram would teach physical education and Spanish while coaching football, tennis, swimming and golf. He always stayed busy referring basketball, umpiring ball games and running the Bartlesville Youth Canteen for 18 years. After retiring, Ram decided to go back to work, half days at Barnsdall Schools and the other half at St. John’s Catholic School, all while helping his wife, Brenda in her real estate business.

September of 2019 he was recognized as a Bartlesville Hometown Hero. He was inducted into the NEO A&M Hall of Fame as a member of the school’s 1967 National Championship football squad and recognized by the Bartlesville Swim Club for his commitment to excellence throughout his tenure. Ram was a member of Disabled American Veterans Association, the National Education Association and the Oklahoma Coaches Association. When he wasn’t coaching, officiating or working in the yard, Ram enjoyed playing golf with his friends at Adams golf course. Most of all Ram cherished his family and did everything he could to improve their lives over the years.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda of the home; three sons, Tony Gonzalez and wife, Kristi of Bartlesville, Florencio Gonzalez and wife, Meghan of Austin, Texas and Nick Gonzalez and wife, Sarah of Bartlesville; one brother, Arnulfo Gonzalez of Las Cruces, New Mexico; two sisters, Trinidad Rabe of Rancho Mirage, California and Mary Valdez and husband, Orlando of El Paso, Texas; and five grandchildren, Michael, Tad, Kaley, Lilliana and Landrie Gonzalez. He was preceded in death by his parents; by three brothers, Florencio, Tomas and Viquen Gonzalez and by one sister, Manuelith (Nellie) Perez.

Funeral mass will 2PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. Family will receive guests at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, Thursday, July 9, 5-7 p.m. Service and cremation are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Those who wish are asked to donate to Bartlesville SPCA, Eldercare of Bartlesville or Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, in memory of Ramiro Gonzalez. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com.