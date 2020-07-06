MIAMI — Over the past 24 hours, an additional four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There now have been 58 total cases, including two deaths, in the OSDH report, issued Monday morning.

There have been a total of 85 cases in Ottawa County with 54 recoveries.

Afton has had 16 cases, followed by Commerce, seven; North Miami and Wyandotte, three each; Quapaw, four, and Fairland, two.

Delaware County has had 181 cases and Craig County reports 21 cases.

Statewide, there have been 16,362 total cases, up by 399 from Sunday’s report.

From July 3 to Sunday, there were four new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.

• One in Noble County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

• Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 and older age group.

In the United States, there have been 2,888,635 reported positive cases, 129,947 deaths and 906,763 recoveries.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/