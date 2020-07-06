It is with deep sorrow that the family of Mary “Carolyn” (Killough) Bullock, age 87, of Grove Oklahoma, announce that our dear Carolyn peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home with her loving husband and family by her side. Carolyn was born September 7, 1932 to John “Allen” and Louise (Bentley) Killough in Duncan, Oklahoma. Carolyn grew up in Claremore and graduated from Claremore High School in 1951. Following high school she attended the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College (Oklahoma A&M, now O.S.U.) and the University of Oklahoma.

Carolyn and Charles A. “Chuck” Bullock, Col. (ret.) were married August 24, 1952 in Claremore, OK. Chuck was a commissioned officer in the US Army and Carolyn and Chuck, with their growing family, were stationed in many military posts across the US and in Germany. Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother, excelling in raising their five children, including times when Chuck was deployed overseas in Korea and Vietnam. Her hobbies included painting and she was an avid reader. In 1980, Chuck retired from the Army and they returned to Oklahoma, settling in Grove, where Carolyn began a successful new career as a Real Estate agent before retiring herself in 1995.

Carolyn was a former President of the Zeta Alpha chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority. She was an active member of “Bob’s class” at the First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Grove Friday Book Club and the “Grand Travelers.” She and Chuck were also members of Lendonwood Gardens. Carolyn and Chuck were avid travelers, even after retiring, visiting many countries and every continent except Antarctica.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Zora Cunningham, Julia “Judy” Bowers; brother, John Killough; and son, Charles A. Bullock II. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 68 years, Chuck, and children: daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bullock-Rest (Stanley Rest) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; sons, Wesley A. Bullock (Jennifer Simkins-Bullock) of Toledo, Ohio; William A. Bullock (Jacque) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and David G. Bullock (Laura Norton) of Annapolis, Maryland; her brother, William Killough of Grove, Oklahoma; and their 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Carolyn, with her ever-cheerful disposition and smiling eyes, will be deeply missed by all who knew her

A Celebration of Carolyn’s Life will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Nichols-Stephens Facebook page. Because of the extraordinary times we live in during the coronavirus pandemic, the health and safety of our dear friends and family is paramount to us, so remote participation by viewing the Facebook live stream of the service is welcome. The service will also be recorded for later viewing. For those choosing to attend the service in person, the family requests that facemasks be worn (and will be provided at the door), and there will not be a reception or receiving line following the service.

In lieu of flowers, individuals wishing to honor Carolyn’s memory may choose to make a charitable donation in her name to either the Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care for Children and Youth (circleofcare.org/ways-to-give) or to Criminal Justice and Mercy Ministries (cjamm.org). Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com.