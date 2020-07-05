MIAMI — Four additional COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Ottawa County over the past 24 hours according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its Sunday report.

Both Miami and Quapaw are where the new cases are reported.

Miami now has 54 total and Quapaw four.

The total for Ottawa County now is 81 positives.

Afton has 16, Commerce seven, North Miami and Wyandotte three each and Fairland two.

There were 283 new cases statewide according to the OSDH report with a total of 15.928.

There have been 398 deaths, none since Saturday’s report.

The OSDH also reports 12,246 recoveries, 281 since Saturday.

There have been 175 cases in Delaware County and 21 in Craig County.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/