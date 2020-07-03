Chef Jordan Keen counts himself lucky.

But as the Roman philosopher Seneca supposedly said, luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.

Keen, a chef de cuisine from Clearwater, Florida, was selected from among five finalists in February to become the 2020 Wright chef at Bartlesville’s Price Tower, the only fully realized skyscraper designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The honor allows Keen to have both creative and operating control of the restaurant for a year.

Unfortunately, things appeared to go south once he moved here. COVID-19 shut down restaurants and businesses two weeks after he started the job. He had to pivot from the meticulous design of his New American fine dining vision to preparing a take-out menu and food.

Even so, Keen’s culinary career took a particularly fortuitous turn as the restaurant industry reeled from the impact of the pandemic nationwide.

“I’m very lucky to be up here,” he said, looking out the windows across the expanse of city and prairie from the 15th-floor Copper Bar + Restaurant. “The company I worked for before actually isn’t going to be able to reopen because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

If he hadn’t won the Wright chef competition, he would have been out of a job.

As the best chefs tend to do, Keen was able to adapt quickly and change up the menu to reflect the situation. He began putting together a takeout menu that includes Australian Wagyu beef and Shishito peppers with kimchi, lotus root and black lava salt. He uses the “lesser cuts” of Wagyu to ensure his dishes are affordable.

In early June, the upscale restaurant reopened and Keen was back to crafting his special blend of New American cuisine. It is American food with French, Asian, Latin American and Mediterranean touches. Keen was trained in French cooking and puts his own flair on the cuisine using Spanish, South African, Indian and Moroccan techniques and flavors.

“It’s been exciting to bring my food — a different kind of cooking — to this area,” Keen said. He has served octopus and steak tartar and found them to be quite popular.

“The response has been really good. People here are great and happy to try different things,” Keen said.

The timeline to open Price Tower Plaza outdoors took a jump forward early this month as well. Keen kickstarted his patio menu filled with items such as the Ybor Cuban sandwich and Korean barbecue wings.

“It’s basically bar food elevated,” Keen said.

The buffalo sauce for his version of buffalo wings is made with Sambal, an Indonesian chili sauce that adds a spicy Asian touch. He marinates chicken in cilantro and garlic for the chicken nachos. Everything is crafted with care.

His personal life is as bright as his professional one. He and his wife have a year-old baby girl and another baby is due in December.

“I worked in Florida for 18 years. It’s nice to look out the window and not see palm trees,” he said.

Keen got hooked on cooking by necessity. Nobody else was home to do it, so as a child Keen began regularly making meals for his brothers and sisters. He grew up outside of Chicago and got his first job at a pizza place.

“For me, I’m very passionate about food. My wife would say I’m obsessed,” he said.

He never went to culinary school, feeling that it might inhibit his creativity. Instead, he learned from working with both good chefs and lazy chefs.

“I probably learned the most from lazy chefs because I had to do everything,” Keen said.

He is putting together his first wine dinner at Copper set for July 27, where he will serve small plates in fine-dining style within the art gallery. A sommelier will be there to pair the wines with each course and explain the pairings. The cost is $75 per person and Keen plans to have wine and art dinners once a month.

“Small plates are fun to do because you can be more creative. And diners will see and taste food created using techniques you only see in Michelin-star restaurants,” Keen said.