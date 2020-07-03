MIAMI — The number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa County has bumped up by one since Thursday’s report by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to the Friday OSDH report, there now are 77 positive cases in Ottawa County, up by one over the past 24 hours and seven since Tuesday.

The report shows 53 cases in Miami, 16 in Afton, six in Commerce, three each in Wyandotte and North Miami and two each in Quapaw and Fairland.

There have been only two deaths in Ottawa County.

The totals in Delaware County are 165 positives with 16 deaths and 21 in Craig County with no deaths.

Statewide, there now are 15,065 positive cases, up by 526 in the 24 hours since the last report, and 398 deaths, up by three.

There are 1,658 hospitalizations.

“It hasn’t spared anybody,” Dr. David Chansolme, medical director of infection prevention at Integris Health, said in a release. “It hasn't spared any of the hospital systems from seeing patients. We’re seeing more ICU patients. We’re seeing more hospitalized patients and of course, we’re seeing more outpatients, too.”

Integris Health hospitals — which includes Miami — currently had 66 inpatients with the virus as of Thursday.

By comparison, Integris officials say their highest hospitalization rate during the initial surge in March and April was 37.

“While we aren’t seeing the alarming numbers like our cohorts in Texas, Arizona and Florida,” Chansolme said. “We are moving in the wrong direction.”

The State of Oklahoma has set aside a portion of Coronavirus Relief Funds to be distributed in the form of grants, called the LTC CARES Grant, to enhance infectious disease prevention and mitigation as part of the implementation of Oklahoma’s plan for Phased Reopening in Long-Term Care Facilities.

There have been 2,777,232 positive cases with 129,192 deaths in the United States.

Local test sites include the Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm (918-540-2481), Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware in Vinita (918-256-7531) and Delaware County Health Department, S. 9th Street, Jay (918-253-4511).

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/