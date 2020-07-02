FRI. 07.03

Grove's July 3rd Celebration

The City of Grove will celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 3, with the annual July 3rd Celebration at Wolf Creek Park. The event will feature the 80s tribute band Members Only, a Red, White and Glow Party with free glow sticks, free watermelon and free American flags.

Freedom Fest

Freedom Fest, hosted by First United Methodist Church, will take place on Friday, July 3. The scaled-down event will take place with activities beginning at 7:30 p.m.

SAT. 07.04

Har-Ber Village 4th of July Celebration

The 4th of July Celebration at Har-Ber Village will be taking place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Saturday, July 4. Local bluegrass band David Bridges and the Message will be performing. Children are encouraged to bring their bicycles and wagons to decorate for a Children’s Parade.

Grove Farmers Market

The Grove Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Community Center lawn.

THURS. - SAT. 07.09 to 07.11

Mid-America Coins Coin Show

The Mid America Coins Coin Show will take place Thursday through Saturday, July 9-11, at the Grove Civic Center.

For more information, call 918-787-2646.

SAT. 07.11

Grove Farmers Market

MON. 07.13

Grove Public Library Sundays Curbside Characters

On Monday, July 13, the Grove Public Library will have Sharky Shark greeting patrons at the drive-thru from 10-10:30 a.m. Patrons will receive a free book and stick shark, courtesy of Grove Rotary Club, while supplies last.

SAT. 07.18

Grove Farmers Market

SAT. 07.25

Grove Farmers Market

MON. - FRI. 07.27 to 07.31

VBS at Lake Center Baptist Church

Lake Center Baptist Church on Monkey Island will be hosting Vacation Bible School at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday, July 27-31. VBS is for kids ages 4 through students who have completed sixth grade.

For more information, call the Lake Center Office 918-257-5202 or visit www.lakecenter.church.

The doors open at 5 p.m., entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will begin at sundown.

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.