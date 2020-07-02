Whether it is too much rain, too little moisture, sun-parching weather or COVID-19, Margaret and Mike Snow know they have to make adjustments when growing produce.

In the same area where Margaret’s father was a farmer, the couple raise vegetables and fruit on 40 acres and then sell the produce at the Oklahoma Heritage Farm along with a hodgepodge of other handmade items.

Other than a friend, who grows the corn they sell, the Snows are a do-it-yourself kind of couple. Margaret can be found baking a variety of breads for the store at 4:30 a.m. almost every morning, as well as special-order items such as cobblers and cookies. The wheat for the bread does not come from a grocer but is hand ground.

The sauces, syrup, jams and jellies available for sale are also the couple’s own products, she said.

Meat, cheese and eggs also can be purchased at the store, which is open year round. And a part of the store features homemade items, jewelry and other Oklahoma-driven items.

“It’s a way of life for us,” Margaret said. “It’s not like we came to the party yesterday.

“We’ve always dealt with Oklahoma weather. There’s always too much of this or too little of something else,” she said.

“We adjust to it. I’ve been around it all of my life in this one spot.”

Their growing philosophy ensures they have many varieties of fruits and vegetables on hand with good flavor.

“We grow it naturally,” she said. “Our theory is, that is how God intended for it to grow.”

In addition to growing enough produce to sell, the Snows also rely on the food for their dinner table.

Following a day at the store, the couple make their way to the garden where they weed and water until dark.

“We’re pretty much it,” Margaret said. “It takes a lot of time.”

“This tan I have,” she said pointing to her arm, “didn’t come from a tanning salon.

“I’m thankful to God we can still do it at our age.”

The Snows’ spring began with early crops of lettuce and kale. They sell a salad mix that customers love, she said.

Next come the hardier crops of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, beets, new potatoes and green beans.

Customers will also find blueberries and cantaloupe.

“We just grow what does well and what sells well,” she said.

Blazing temperatures and too little rain are something the Snows have dealt with for years, but COVID-19 has been another story.

Every autumn the farm hosts a six-week fall festival with pumpkins galore, a maze and other activities. In the past, they have had thousands attend the family-sponsored event.

Though the festival is still scheduled, the couple isn’t sure what it will look like this year.