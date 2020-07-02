Janette Brown

Janette Brown, 66, of South Coffeyville, died Tuesday .

No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Karen Burnett

Karen Burnett, 78, of Bartlesville died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Craig Chandler

Craig S. Chandler, 79, died July 1.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation and will be announced at a later date.

Sylvia Shipley

Sylvia Elani (Froelich) Shipley, died Monday.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., July 2, at the Martin Cemetery in Childers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Benjamin Funeral Service.

Opal Huffman

Opal Maxine (Griggs) Huffman 81, died Monday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., July 6, at the Full Gospel Christian Center in Watova. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service.

Nika Anders

Nika Michelle Anders, 30, of Wynona, died June 25.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., July 2, at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.