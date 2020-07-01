By Charles O’Leary

June 28 - July 4

June 28, 1914 [World War I]: Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the throne of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, is assassinated in Sarajevo, igniting World War I, during which more than 4.7 million Americans performed military service of some kind. About 2.8 million served overseas and more than 100,000 died.

June 29, 1950 [Korean War]: First U.S. ground troops arrive is Suwon, South Korea and engage hostile troops from North Korea.

June 30, 1970 [Vietnam War]: The Cooper-Church Amendment is adopted, forbidding any further U.S. military action in Cambodia and Laos.

July 1, 1943 [World War II]: U.S. Marines capture Viru Harbor on the strategically located island of New Georgia in the Solomon Islands.

[Hey, it’s also ‘Canada Day;’ ‘eh?…couldn’t resist! July 1 was the effecive date of the Canadian Constitution Act of 1867.]

July 2, 1926: The Air Corps becomes the aviation branch of the U.S. Army, giving birth to the U.S. Air Corps.

July 3, 1776 [Revolutionary War]: Quebec Campaign ends.

July 3, 1863 [Civil War]: Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, ends with a pivotal Union victory.

July 3, 1930: The Veterans Administration is created by an executive order signed by President Herbert Hoover.

July 3, 1944: [World War II]: 503rd RCT combat jump at Noemfoor Island, New Guinea. In Operation Table Tennis, 1,424 troops jumped. The 503rd was an independent unit operating in the Pacific in WWII and was later assigned to 11th Airborne and 82nd Airborne Division today.

July 4, 1863 [Civil War]: Vicksburg, Mississippi falls to Union forces under the command of Gen. U.S. Grant, the day after the Union victory at Gettysburg.

July 4, 1902 [Philippine Insurrection]: Philippine Insurrection is declared over.

July 4, 1918 [World War I]: For the first time, U.S. troops fight in tandem with the Australian Army, recapturing the French village of Hamel in only 93 minutes.

Survivors:

“People ask, ‘How did you survive?’ And I say there’s one word, and that’s faith.” –Roger Ingvaldson, U.S. Air Force, POW for five years in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War.

[From “Forever a Soldier”, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project]

