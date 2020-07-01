Week of July 1-7

Registration for the Betty Fowler Memorial Blood Drive was a huge success, with more than 50 citizens who signed up to give blood. The initial registration goal for the drive was 42 donors and it was met with a week to spare to add more donors if needed.

As the newspaper went to press this week, the blood drive was getting underway and was expected to go extremely well.

In the past, the community blood drives would have around 20 donors at each drive. A huge appreciation goes out to the Chamber of Commerce members, who made this possible as they went to every business in town and made many phone calls to recruit enough donors to meet their goal. The American Red Cross also offered free COVID-19 antibodies testing to all blood donors at the drive.

If you will be attending Tri County Technology Center next year, you must complete the enrollment finalization forms to secure your spot in the program. The links to the forms have been sent to your email. Please check your email and click on the link to fill out three forms needed to finalize your enrollment. Tri County Tech encourages parents and students to work on these forms together to enter emergency contact information, free and reduced lunches information, and permission for emergency medical care. All forms must be completed and submitted by Tuesday, July 7. If you have decided not to attend the program you have previously chosen, please notify Tri County Tech by email or phone and let them know so they can open up your spot to another student. If you have any questions or would like a phone or virtual meeting, please contact Laci.Davis@TriCountyTech.edu.

The Barnsdall City Council will meet Tuesday, July 7 at 5:30 p.m. for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All city council meetings are held at City Hall, unless otherwise noted.

If you have not had the chance to fill out the Barnsdall Public Schools survey, there is still time to do so. The school is inviting all parents and guardians who have children in Barnsdall schools to complete a short survey online to help administrators plan for next school year. The survey is located on the Barnsdall Public Schools website at www.barnsdallschools.org and on the Barnsdall Public School’s Facebook page. Your input is needed and greatly appreciated.