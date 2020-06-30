A pledge is a promise to give something. In business transactions a pledge is presented as security or a guarantee for the repayment of a loan. It is a promise to give back that borrowed and generally with interest. In our pledge to our nation’s flag we make a promise of allegiance. We say, “I pledge allegiance…” Allegiance emphasizes loyalty, support, and devotion. When we face the flag of the United States of America, and place our hand over our heart, and recite our pledge. We are promising loyalty, support, and devotion to the nation that flag represents.

“Under God” is the portion of our pledge that has gained criticism and has even become a target for it to be removed. When we pledge the word “under” in regard to God, we are announcing a subordinate and submissive position beneath Him. Pledging a position under God is to recognize Him in a position of authority. He is identified as the one to please, the one to obey, the one who determines what is right and what is wrong. It is easy to see why some people want this removed.

Being under is also in a position of having a covering. This covering represents protection and shelter from destructive elements. Under God places us in a position that everything must pass by Him to get to us. In this identification God is seen as sovereign. He knows everything. He sees everything. He allows everything. He gives victory through everything. He receives thanksgiving for everything. You can understand why some people want this removed.

1 Timothy 2:1,2 – “I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone— 2 for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. NIV

Titus 3:1,2 – “Remind them to be subject to rulers and authorities, to obey, to be ready for every good work, 2 to speak evil of no one, to be peaceable, gentle, showing all humility to all men.” NKJV

My pledge, my promise is to this one nation under God, but with this pledge is also a prayer. I pray that our nation is under God by His authority, under His covering, under His protection, and under His sovereignty. I pray that our nation is in submission to Him, and will be subordinate to what He calls right and wrong. I pray that our nation will give Him and only Him the recognition of God that He alone deserves.

2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

God has blessed America! Our response can be to pledge our allegiance, position ourselves under Him for His blessing and receive His promise. This time of year (Independence Day, July 4) is a wonderful time to renew this response. Amen? Amen!

John T. Catrett, III

ONHL Hospice Chaplain