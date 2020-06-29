The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

June 26

• Rodna Kaye Fuller, 52, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

June 27

• Lillard Bowling Jr., 40, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Christian Michael Hawkins, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

• Billy Jim Jenkins, 46, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Shanya Lea Morgan, 49, on charges of obstructing an officer

• Christopher John Outlaw, 35, on charges of reckless driving, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and false insurance claims

• Kimberly Jean Thompson, 41, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Tammy Renee Williams, 59, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Quanah Ray Wohlford, 50, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

June 28

• Jeremy Ryan Gailey, 30, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts), driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and inattentive driving

• Christopher Mangrum, 34, on charges of intoxication and possession of controlled dangerous substances

• Jackie Lee Sayles, 62, on charges of criminal trespassing

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

June 26

• Jeremy David Kerns, 38, on charges of threats — intimidation in person and service failure to appear warrant

Ramona Police Department

June 27

• Crystal Waldo, 47, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked