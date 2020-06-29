WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) hosted a conference call with 25 law enforcement officers in his district where he reaffirmed his support for law enforcement and meaningful reform. He also expressed his opposition to Speaker Pelosi’s partisan police bill, H.R. 7120.

“It’s disappointing, but not surprising, Pelosi Democrats are once again choosing politics over meaningful change,” Mullin said. “Police reform is needed, but we can’t endanger the public or our law enforcement officers by creating police departments who lack resources and aren’t able to serve their communities. Republicans in both the House and the Senate offered a bill with real solutions that invests in better training, improves transparency, and creates more accountability. Instead of working on a bipartisan bill that would actually get signed into law, Pelosi Democrats just want talking points during an election year.”

H.R. 7120, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, passed the House by a vote of 236 to 181. Mullin was not able to be there for the vote, but he would have voted no. When Mullin discussed the bill with law enforcement officers, they expressed the challenges it would pose to their departments, especially through the included unfunded mandates.

Mullin is an original cosponsor of the JUSTICE Act, which has the full support of President Trump. Yesterday, Senate Democrats blocked the JUSTICE Act from moving forward and refused to work with Republicans on a solution.