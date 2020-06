Jana S. Ralsten, age 71, of Afton, Oklahoma passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service.

Donations in Jana’s memory may be made to Zoi’s Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 2905, Claremore, OK 74018.

Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com.