The Following Items Were Filed June 19 To June 25, 2020, In Delaware County District Court. The Information Was Obtained Through The Oklahoma District Court Records Website.

Felonies

Boswell, James Corbet, Larceny of Automobile, Aircraft Or Other Motor Vehicle

Earp Jr., Carl Jay, Possess Firearms After Conviction Or During Probation

Eskew, Steven Brent, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Second Felony Offense

Young, Clinton Wayne, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Misdemeanors

Black, Jeremiah Jackson, Domestic Abuse - Assault & Battery

Brewer, Morgan Lain, Driving Under the Influence Alcohol

Burton, Dillon Obrien, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Daniels, Dominuqua Markisha, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Degraffenreid, Timothy Allen, Public Intoxication

Gibson, Colton Wayne, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Keys, Carrie Ann, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

O’Leary, Andy, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Pruitt, Jerry Donn, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Reece, Nickolas Wayne, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Roman, Sandra V., Failure To Carry Security Verification Form

Smith, Jessica Anne, Public Intoxication

Smith, Trenton Allen, Leaving Scene of Accident Damaged Fixture

Tillery, Gordon Jay, Protective Order Violation

Xaiyasang, Leekompheng, Failure To Carry Security Verification Form

Marriage Licenses

Beall IV, Nathan Francis and Loomis, Kathryn Kay

Williams, Zachary David Lynn and Blankenship, Airika Desiree

Delatorre, John Thomas and Dozier, Kaylee Nicole

Duncan, Jackie Dale and Isaacs, Ginger Renae

Hoffman, Skyler Joe and Krause, Samantha Rene

Wideman, Christopher Ray and Ramirez, Shalina Shyanne