Name of department: Dewey Fire Department

Fire Chief’s name: Jacob Cox

Do you have any assistant chief’s names: Cody Meade

If so, what are their names and duties? Cody is in charge of assisting with administration, Public Information, and Safety coordination of the Fire Department

Where is the station located? 801 N. Cherokee Dewey,Okla.

When was the department founded? 1923

How many firefighters work in the department? We have a total of 16 firefighters at this time

How many are paid? We are paid per call

How many are volunteers? 16

List the make and model of the firefighting vehicles and how they are used.

What types of equipment do you have. Fire Suppression, Rescue, and Basic Life Support Medical Equipment.

what types of vehicles or equipment does your department need? ATV for rugged terrain Wild land Firefighting, Another Brush Truck

How many calls did your department respond to in 2019? Approximately 522 total calls

Jacob Cox has been firefighter for two years in Dewey. He was voted to serve as interim chief in April 2020 and was officially voted in by the council.

He was a volunteer firefighter for the Copan Fire Department for six years. He always wanted to work in the public safety sector whether it was with the police department, EMS or the military.

“I knew I was put on this earth to help make it a better place somehow. I love being able to serve our Community and surrounding communities with pride, dedication and commitment.”

He wanted to become chief because he is a leader. I want to be able to help lead our fire department to

be well trained and committed to serving the Dewey area. His hobbies are spending time with his daughter and family, hunting and fishing and volunteering in the community. He has an eight-year-old daughter named Madyson. He said his world revolves his daughter and the fire department. The budget is his biggest challenge facing the department just as it is in many other Volunteer Fire Departments. Many area Fire Departments including Dewey suffer from Budget shortfalls every year. We have the equipment to fight the fires and respond to calls, but every year there is new and upgraded tools coming out that we could always use to better serve our community.

How can the public help your department. Donations are always accepted. As a volunteer Fire Department, we are ran off a small budget from the city, and of course the fundraisers we organize and put on. With the unexpected COVID-19 Virus, this year is going to be a little more tough then usual for us as far as money goes.The upkeep and maintenance of our vehicles and equipment can be a little on the expensive side at times.