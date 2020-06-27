Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians made it two-straight wins in Kansas with a 5-4 victory Friday afternoon against the Post No. 64 Pittsburg (Kan.) team.

Pittsburg is hosting the weekend tournament.

The Indians (8-12) surged to a 3-0 lead in the opening part of the game, but then had to squeeze out the win, which followed up on Thursday night’s 14-1 victory in Coffeyville, Kan.

Nik Johnson started on the bump Friday against Pittsburg and threw an early shutout, which allowed the Indians to take the lead.

Calvin Johnson doubled and scored on a double play to tally the Indians’ first run. Bryer Kramer and Luke Fox also scored on an error to make it 3-0.

Pittsburgh rallied to go up, 4-3, in the top of the fourth.

But, the Indians went to work again in the bottom of the fourth, sparked by Fox’ leadoff single and Harald borg’s sacrifice bunt.

Harrison Clark hit a sacrifice fly to drive home Fox for the tying run; Andrew Harden plated Clark for the go ahead tally.

Daniel Barham pitched in relief to secure the win.

In the second game, however, the Indians trailed in the late innings, 6-5, against the Complete Game Indians.

A follow-up report for both games is planned Tuesday.