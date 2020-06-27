By Mike Tupa

The Glen Winget Memorial Baseball Tournament has been Bartlesville’s North Star of summer tradition since Dwight Eisenhower resided in the White House.

Including Eisenhower, 12 different men have called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home, the U.S. has started, and ended full-fledged wars in Viet Nam and Iraq (twice), as well as waged long-term combat in Afghanistan, and the world has transformed from black and white television to smartphones.

Throughout all those changes — and others — the one constant in Bartlesville every July, with the exception of 1963, has been the Winget tourney.

This year’s edition is slated to begin on Thursday and wrap up on Sunday (July 5), on Spence Rigdon Field at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

The full schedule has not yet been submitted to the E-E, but the Indians are slated to play at 7:30 p.m. the first three nights.

The Indians have been the Winget champions in two of the past four years (2016, 2018), but prior to that hadn’t won it since 2003.

Eight teams were originally slated to participate in this year’s Winget.

John Pannell is the Indians’ head coach. He also served as skipper when the tribe won Winget supremacy in 2003.