Nell Pendergraff

Grova “Nell” Pendergraff, 79, of Dewey, died Monday.

Visitation will be held from 10 — 8 p.m. Thursday from and the family will be receiving friends from 6 —8 p.m. all at Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Dewey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.

Betty Rich

Betty Rich, 91, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel.

George Campbell

George Campbell, 68, of Bartlesville died Wednesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.