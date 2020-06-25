GROVE - The Chamber Beautification Committee and the Grove Garden Club kicked off the 2020 Yard of the Month season on Tuesday, June 16.

Congratulations go to Steve and Tracy Suttle of 504 E. 10th for receiving the Yard of the Month award for the month of May. A huge thank you to the Suttles for their vision and hard work to create a beautifully landscaped yard. The goal of the Yard-of-the Month program is to recognize the efforts of residents who take pride in their home and landscaping, inspiring others to do the same.

Nominations for the June Yard of the Month may be submitted to the Chamber before June 30 by calling 918-786-9079. Yard of the month is a program of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee and the Grove Garden Club.