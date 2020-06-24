June 21, 1942 [World War II]: A Japanese submarine fires at Fort Stevens, Oregon, the only military installation in the continental U.S. to receive enemy fire during World War II.

June 22, 1944 [World War II]: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the GI Bill of Rights.

June 23, 1952 [Korean War]: U.S. planes bomb four dams and power plants, doing major damage to North Korea’s electrical power.

June 23, 1945 [WW II]: Elements of the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment of 11th Airborne Division make a combat jump into Aparri, Philippines, in Operation GYPSY, 1,030 troops deployed [gliders used for the first and only time in the Pacific].

June 24, 1948 [Cold War]: The Soviet Union blocks ground and rail access to West Berlin, precipitating the Berlin Airlift. Former Hominy High School graduate and former mayor in the 1980s, Jim Hopkins, LTC USAF retired, participated as a pilot flying re-supply missions to Berlin.

June 25, 1950 [Korean War]: North Korean forces invade South Korea, triggering the Korean War.

June 25, 1942 [WW II]: General Dwight Eisenhower takes command of the U.S. forces in Europe.

June 26, 1917 [World War I]: The first U.S. troops, the Army’s First Division [Big Red One], arrive in France.

June 27, 1950 [Korean War]: President Harry S. Truman announces that U.S. armed forces will give cover to and support South Korean troops.

Survivors:

“All of us have been through a certain thing that nobody else has been through. It’s the old saying: You wouldn’t go through it for a million dollars again. And you wouldn’t take a million dollars for your experience.” –Raymond Brittain, who survived the Pearl Harbor attach while serving on the U.S.S. Tennessee.

[From “Forever a Soldier”, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project]

