Paul Hamblin

Paul Wayne Hamblin, 82, of Dewey, died Thursday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

David Rorick

David Rorick, 58, of Ada, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home & Crematory.

Grova Pendergraff

Grova Nell Pendergraff, 79, of Dewey, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel.

Juanita Sumpter

Juanita Joan Sumpter, 90, died Saturday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.